Sajal Aly celebrates birthday with family and friends

Pakistani model and actor Sajaly Ali has turned 29 and the celebration posts keep on pouring in for the Ehd-e-Wafaa star.

Fans and friends sent love and heartwarming wishes for the Mom actor as she celebrated her big day with family this year.

Sajal, who carved a niche for herself in a short span of time -- garnering accolades on the national and international levels, marked her birthday in an intimate celebration with sister Saboor Ali and her husband Ali Ansari.

The clip shows her cutting the cake and celebrating the lovely moments with family members who cheered for her.

Fans and friends showered the 29-year-old with love and prayers on her birthday while Aly took to Instagram to share the birthday greetings which she received online. Aiman and Minal Khan, Jemima Khan, co-stars Imran Abbas, Azaan Sami Khan, Indian star Sonam Bajwa, cricketer Azam Khan wished Sajal on her birthday.

The actor has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? Which was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.

Sajal Aly has several hits under her belt including Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, and Sinf-e-Aahan.