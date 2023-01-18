Search

SportsViral

PCB raps Australian broadcaster for covering unsubstantial sexting allegations against Babar Azam

Web Desk 11:54 AM | 18 Jan, 2023
PCB raps Australian broadcaster for covering unsubstantial sexting allegations against Babar Azam
Source: babarazam/Instagram

LAHORE – Pakistani captain Babar Azam has been hit by a fake scandal, which prompted a strong response from the fans of the flamboyant batter and now the country’s cricket board has shared its first statement.

As the media catches the air of the smear campaign against Pakistani skipper, Fox News shared an article saying “Babar Azam is being accused of allegedly sexting teammate’s girlfriend after videos of voice recordings went viral online.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then slammed the Fox News report on the controversy targeting skipper Babar Azam, who has not responded to the matter personally.

In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board said Babar Azam didn't feel it was 'worthy' to respond to such unsubstantial allegations. "As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," the tweet shared by PCB's official account cited.

Following the PCB’s strong response, the Australian broadcaster has removed the article and the Twitter post. “Well, this is embarrassing! We're sorry, the page you requested has been permanently removed,” the text reads on the website.

Earlier, the fans of the star player too strongly reacted on the allegations with thousands of tweets already shared on social media in solidarity with Pakistani skipper. Several trends including #WeStandWithBabarAzam started trending on social sites.

Is Pakistani captain Babar Azam trapped in a new scandal?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Is Pakistani captain Babar Azam trapped in a new scandal?

11:51 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Najam Sethi’s return to PCB shuts PSL doors on Ali Sethi

10:34 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Fans booked for entering field to meet Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan during PAKvNZ match

09:16 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Faisal Vawda accuses Gen (r) Bajwa of helping Farah Gogi escape Pakistan amid graft allegations

03:00 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Pakistan women’s football team starts Four-Nation Cup campaign with 1-0 victory against Comoros

12:47 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat moves court against smear campaign

03:18 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab Board announces dates for Matric exams 2023

12:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: