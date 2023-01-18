PCB raps Australian broadcaster for covering unsubstantial sexting allegations against Babar Azam

LAHORE – Pakistani captain Babar Azam has been hit by a fake scandal, which prompted a strong response from the fans of the flamboyant batter and now the country’s cricket board has shared its first statement.
As the media catches the air of the smear campaign against Pakistani skipper, Fox News shared an article saying “Babar Azam is being accused of allegedly sexting teammate’s girlfriend after videos of voice recordings went viral online.”
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) then slammed the Fox News report on the controversy targeting skipper Babar Azam, who has not responded to the matter personally.
In a statement, Pakistan Cricket Board said Babar Azam didn't feel it was 'worthy' to respond to such unsubstantial allegations. "As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response," the tweet shared by PCB's official account cited.
As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response. https://t.co/QZFAxbd4QR— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 17, 2023
Following the PCB’s strong response, the Australian broadcaster has removed the article and the Twitter post. “Well, this is embarrassing! We're sorry, the page you requested has been permanently removed,” the text reads on the website.
Earlier, the fans of the star player too strongly reacted on the allegations with thousands of tweets already shared on social media in solidarity with Pakistani skipper. Several trends including #WeStandWithBabarAzam started trending on social sites.
