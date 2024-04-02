PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug seizure 

TORONTO – Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew Hina Sani continues to remain in the headlines, and this time she was arrested as authorities found methamphetamine from her shoes.

Reports in local media said Sani, the infamous air hostess of the national air carrier, was held for the second time for possession of the banned substance.

PIA spokesperson told media that the flight attendant was detained, but the charges were not disclosed.

The accused is set for court appearance soon. During the investigation, Hina Sani named two other PIA officials in Toronto, Faiza Javed and Jameel, as accomplices, both undergoing extensive questioning.

Hina was first initially detained for carrying multiple passports but was later released. She however remains suspended from her airline duties.

Reports also suggest that Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency reached out to PIA for further information on her case as further proceedings are underway.