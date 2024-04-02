PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug seizure 

TORONTO – Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew Hina Sani continues to remain in the headlines, and this time she was arrested as authorities found methamphetamine from her shoes.
Reports in local media said Sani, the infamous air hostess of the national air carrier, was held for the second time for possession of the banned substance.
PIA spokesperson told media that the flight attendant was detained, but the charges were not disclosed.
The accused is set for court appearance soon. During the investigation, Hina Sani named two other PIA officials in Toronto, Faiza Javed and Jameel, as accomplices, both undergoing extensive questioning.
Hina was first initially detained for carrying multiple passports but was later released. She however remains suspended from her airline duties.
Reports also suggest that Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency reached out to PIA for further information on her case as further proceedings are underway.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
