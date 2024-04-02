Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

KARACHI – Sindh Police will soon receiving applications for over 1000 positions of Assistant Sub Inspector as the plan was authorized by the provincial authorities.
Section Officer of the Sindh Police Department, has penned a letter to the Sindh Public Service Commission for the recruitment of new officers.
There will be 1046 recruitments in total, 157 women and 53 minority candidates will be appointed to ASI Grade 11 posts. 753 recruitments including 38 minorities and 113 women will be appointed in Karachi region.
More than 154 ASIs will be deployed in Hyderabad, 23 for Mirpur Khas, 39 for Shaheed Benazirabad, 38 for Sukkur and 39 for Larkana range.
Please visit https://www.sindhpolice.gov.pk/ for further details
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.