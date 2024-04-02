Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

Web Desk
11:38 AM | 2 Apr, 2024
Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

KARACHI – Sindh Police will soon receiving applications for over 1000 positions of Assistant Sub Inspector as the plan was authorized by the provincial authorities.

Section Officer of the Sindh Police Department, has penned a letter to the Sindh Public Service Commission for the recruitment of new officers.

There will be 1046 recruitments in total, 157 women and 53 minority candidates will be appointed to ASI Grade 11 posts. 753 recruitments including 38 minorities and 113 women will be appointed in Karachi region.

More than 154 ASIs will be deployed in Hyderabad, 23 for Mirpur Khas, 39 for Shaheed Benazirabad, 38 for Sukkur and 39 for Larkana range.

Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Please visit https://www.sindhpolice.gov.pk/ for further details

Sindh Police Jobs 2024 - Here's how to apply for Commando and Constable posts

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Warmer days ahead as temp. likely to reach ...

02:02 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

9th Class Urdu Guess Papers 2024

01:16 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in NA

11:38 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

11:16 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug ...

10:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

Senate elections postponed in KP 

Pakistan

11:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

02:06 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price for April 2024 today

01:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Government shares update on Eidul Fitr allowance for employees

05:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before ...

09:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine holidays for schools

01:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Shopkeeper guns down robber in Rawalpindi's Afshan Colony (Video)

Advertisement

Latest

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Gold sees decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: