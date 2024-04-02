Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Jobs 2024

KARACHI – Sindh Police will soon receiving applications for over 1000 positions of Assistant Sub Inspector as the plan was authorized by the provincial authorities.

Section Officer of the Sindh Police Department, has penned a letter to the Sindh Public Service Commission for the recruitment of new officers.

There will be 1046 recruitments in total, 157 women and 53 minority candidates will be appointed to ASI Grade 11 posts. 753 recruitments including 38 minorities and 113 women will be appointed in Karachi region.

More than 154 ASIs will be deployed in Hyderabad, 23 for Mirpur Khas, 39 for Shaheed Benazirabad, 38 for Sukkur and 39 for Larkana range.

Sindh Police Jobs 2024

Please visit https://www.sindhpolice.gov.pk/ for further details