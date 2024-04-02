Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to actor Nawal Saeed?

KARACHI – Lollywood actor and model Nawal Saeed made shocking revelations about receiving flirty messages from Pakistani cricketers.
The actor lamented receiving cheesy messages from cricket stars but has not revealed the names of any individuals. She mentioned taking screenshots of those messages but she still had the text saved in her phone.
Faryaad star recently appeared in a Ramadan show on private news channel. In the show, the 25-year-old again sheds light on cricketers sliding into her inbox. When asked about Shoaib Malik, she first kept silent and then dodged the question, saying she forgot the name.
Delving into details, the diva said people think I gave statement for a reason but she mentioned receiving messages from many cricketers on Instagram.
She decided against calling out them by names, saying sports’ figures hold position and grandeur, they should not send messages to girls like this.
Nawal Saeed has starred in many successful projects, both as lead and supporting star. Fans appreciate her exceptional acting in dramas such as Bezaban, Faryaad, Sitam, Dil E Weeran, Daagh E Dil, and Maah E Tamam.
Nowadays, she is receiving praise for her enigmatic and captivating role in the popular drama serial Jaan e Jahan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
