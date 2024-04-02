Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleViral

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to actor Nawal Saeed?

Web Desk
12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to actor Nawal Saeed?

KARACHI – Lollywood actor and model Nawal Saeed made shocking revelations about receiving flirty messages from Pakistani cricketers.

The actor lamented receiving cheesy messages from cricket stars but has not revealed the names of any individuals. She mentioned taking screenshots of those messages but she still had the text saved in her phone.

Faryaad star recently appeared in a Ramadan show on private news channel. In the show, the 25-year-old again sheds light on cricketers sliding into her inbox. When asked about Shoaib Malik, she first kept silent and then dodged the question, saying she forgot the name.

Delving into details, the diva said people think I gave statement for a reason but she mentioned receiving messages from many cricketers on Instagram.

She decided against calling out them by names, saying sports’ figures hold position and grandeur, they should not send messages to girls like this.

Nawal Saeed has starred in many successful projects, both as lead and supporting star. Fans appreciate her exceptional acting in dramas such as Bezaban, Faryaad, Sitam, Dil E Weeran, Daagh E Dil, and Maah E Tamam.

Nowadays, she is receiving praise for her enigmatic and captivating role in the popular drama serial Jaan e Jahan.

Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos in saree

 
 
 
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:36 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Seema Haider’s Pakistani husband moves Indian court against couple ...

12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

Did Shoaib Malik send flirty messages to actor Nawal Saeed?

11:16 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

PIA air hostess Hina Sani arrested again in Canada after drug ...

09:42 AM | 2 Apr, 2024

How many holidays will Pakistanis get on Eidul Fitr 2024?

09:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Is Iqra Kanwal really quitting vlogging?

05:38 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Mehwish Hayat's new film 'Daghabaaz Dil' to be released on Eid

Most viewed

01:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Shopkeeper guns down robber in Rawalpindi's Afshan Colony (Video)

08:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

8-foot tall man among Umrah pilgrims grabs people's attention

11:08 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Pakistani woman all-rounder Aliya Riaz gets engaged to Waqar Younis ...

09:55 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Who gifted Hareem Shah a luxury apartment in London?

09:58 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

'I was forced to laugh at bad jokes in The Kapil Sharma Show,' admits ...

07:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2024

Bangladesh builds first mosque for third gender

Advertisement

Latest

02:02 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

9th Class Urdu Guess Papers 2024

Gold & Silver

01:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan moves to six-month high after single day gain of Rs2800

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 April 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 2 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 281.15
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.93 746.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.19 912.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.67 729.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: