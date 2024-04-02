PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in NA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan was appointed Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.
The process of appointing the Leader of the Opposition in the lower house of parliament was finalized, with the National Assembly secretariat issuing a notification for the opposition leader.
Omar Ayub met with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and latter informed him that the notification would be issued.
Despite being at odds, a notification has now been issued for the opposition leader.
Omar Ayub Khan is a seasoned politician who served as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs in PTI government. He previously served as Federal Minister for Energy.
The grandson of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, representing various constituencies, and is currently serving as the Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since May 27, 2023.
Khan first elected from NA-19, his hometown Haripur as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q) in the 2002 elections, and later joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).
He then switched to Imran Khan's PTI in 2018, and was re-elected from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a PTI candidate in the 2018 elections.
He played a key role in PTI's leadership following Imran Khan's removal from office and was a key figure in the 2024 Pakistani elections, serving as the PTI-Independents candidate for prime minister, campaign head, and Secretary-General.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on April 2, 2024.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 278 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.93
|746.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.19
|912.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.67
|729.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
