Pakistan

PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in NA

Web Desk
01:16 PM | 2 Apr, 2024
PTI's Omar Ayub appointed opposition leader in NA
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan was appointed Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday.

The process of appointing the Leader of the Opposition in the lower house of parliament was finalized, with the National Assembly secretariat issuing a notification for the opposition leader.

Omar Ayub met with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and latter informed him that the notification would be issued.

Despite being at odds, a notification has now been issued for the opposition leader.

Omar Ayub Khan

Omar Ayub Khan is a seasoned politician who served as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs in PTI government. He previously served as Federal Minister for Energy.

The grandson of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, representing various constituencies, and is currently serving as the Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) since May 27, 2023.

Khan first elected from NA-19, his hometown Haripur as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) (PML-Q) in the 2002 elections, and later joined Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

He then switched to Imran Khan's PTI in 2018, and was re-elected from Constituency NA-17 (Haripur) as a PTI candidate in the 2018 elections.

He played a key role in PTI's leadership following Imran Khan's removal from office and was a key figure in the 2024 Pakistani elections, serving as the PTI-Independents candidate for prime minister, campaign head, and Secretary-General.

