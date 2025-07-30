10 family members caught in Hassan Abdal flood; rescue teams save five

ATTOCK – A tragic accident occurred in Hassan Abdal on Wednesday morning when a vehicle carrying members of the same family was swept away by a rain-fed stream.

Rescue officials aid ten people were in the car when it was caught in the floodwaters; five individuals have been rescued, while the search continues for the remaining five.

Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene and launched an emergency operation. Divers are currently engaged in the search for four women and one child who remain missing.

This incident comes amid a series of similar flash flood-related accidents in the region, following recent heavy monsoon rains.

Earlier, on July 22, in Islamabad’s private housing society, a man and his 25-year-old daughter were swept away when their vehicle became stuck in a swollen rainwater drain while leaving their home.

Video footage from the incident showed the father-daughter duo desperately calling for help from within the vehicle.

On July 24, parts of their car, including the bonnet and a door, were recovered near Swan Pul, close to GT Road. However, the father and daughter remained missing at the time. Rescue operations were launched using boats, divers, and advanced equipment.

Rescue authorities had stated that due to a decrease in the river’s water level, operations would be expanded. Search efforts were also extended to underground drains and other water channels in the area.

Authorities continue to urge the public to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing monsoon season and to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas.