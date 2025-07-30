Indian army officers among two killed as landslide hits convoy in Ladakh

A vehicle from an Indian Army convoy was hit by a landslide when a large boulder fell on it in Ladakh.

According to Indian media, those killed include Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh, while three army officers were injured.

The injured include Major Mayank Shubham, Major Amit Dixit, and Captain Gaurav, who were immediately shifted to the Army’s 153 General Hospital in Leh.

Due to the critical condition of two of the injured, there are fears that the death toll may rise. They are being airlifted to a larger hospital.

According to a military spokesperson, the incident occurred when the army convoy was traveling from Durbuk to Chungtash. A large boulder fell on the vehicle during the journey.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident, with various army teams participating in the relief efforts.

The spokesperson further stated that investigations into the incident are ongoing, but natural hazards always pose a risk during military movement in mountainous areas.