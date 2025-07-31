Govt seizes sugar stocks nationwide amid crisis, puts 18 mill owners on ECL

ISLAMABAD – In response to the ongoing sugar crisis in the country, the federal government has taken strict action against sugar mills and seized all sugar stock nationwide under its control.

According to officials from the Ministry of Food, FBR agents have been deployed at all sugar mills to monitor the supply of sugar from their warehouses. Additionally, a track-and-trace system has been installed on the sugar stock held by the mills.

Officials stated that 1.9 million metric tons of sugar have now come under government control instead of being managed by the mills. This decision was made to counter artificial shortages and prevent further price hikes.

The Ministry of Food also revealed that the names of the owners of 18 sugar mills and other involved individuals have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), and a list of these names will be made public in the coming days.

It is worth noting that earlier, FBR officials had also been deployed at ghee mills to monitor their production, stock, and supply.