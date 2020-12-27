Pakistan's trade with Africa reaches $4.18 billion
ISLAMABAD – Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says Pakistan’s trade with African countries has reached 4.18 billion dollars in 2019-20, which was increased by seven percent as compared to the previous year (2018-19).
The Radio Pakistan quoted him as saying that exports to Africa increased by seven percent last year as a result of Pakistan’s new engagement with African countries through “Look Africa Campaign”.
For the first time, he added, Pakistan will participate in International Khartoum Fair next month.
The Ministry of Commerce has also organised Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference in Nairobi, Kenya next month.
