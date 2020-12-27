Pakistan Post improves 27 spots on world rankings
Web Desk
09:23 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD - In a major development, Pakistan Post jumped 27 places to 67th position on the postal development report-2020 issued by the Universal Postal Union (UPU).

According to the report, Pakistan Post moved up 27 spots from 94th to 67th with 39.36 score. 

Pakistan Post was ranked 94th in 2016 with 29 points, read the report. 

The ranking is based on best service, confidence over service quality, reach, hard work and dedication. The analysis is based on the integrated index for postal development, which draws on a wide range of postal data from numerous sources to provide a composite picture of postal development in 170 countries. 

Switzerland tops the list, followed by Austria, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan while Mozambique, Haiti and Mali are the worst ranked countries.

