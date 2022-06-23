Pakistan dispatches relief goods for earthquake-hit Afghanistan

01:52 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Pakistan dispatches relief goods for earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched relief goods for the earthquake affected people of Afghanistan.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the consignment of eight trucks carrying tents, tarpaulin, blankets and necessary medicines was dispatched.

Pakistan has assured full support to Afghanistan in this difficult hour.

A powerful earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Afghanistan early Wednesday, leaving 1,000 people dead and scores others injured.

Most of the casualties were reported in Paktika province, in the districts of Giyan, Nika, Barmal and Zirok, per reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident. Pakistan stands with Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time and it will provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan, he said.

Foreign Office also issued a statement, saying Pakistani institutions are working to extend required assistance to Afghanistan in coordination with their relevant authorities.

The recent quake is said to be the deadliest to hit the landlocked country in decades and comes as the Taliban-ruled nation is in the throes of a hunger crisis.

