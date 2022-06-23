Naimal Khawar pens heartwarming birthday wish for Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan.

The duo’s Instagram handles are proof of their bond and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Celebrating Hamza's birthday, the Anaa actor's heartwarming birthday wish was definitely worth it as she penned a beautiful message for her loving husband with a special MJ cake.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life ♥️", captioned the Verna star.

Back in 2019, Hamza married Naimal Khawar Khan in a dreamy Nikkah and Walima ceremony. The couple has a son Mustafa Abbasi.