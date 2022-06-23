Watch – Merub Ali welcomes Asim Azhar in the cutest way
Share
Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight after her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar.
Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Ghalat Fehmi crooner got the cutest welcome on his Lahore trip by the Sinf e Aahan actor.
The aforementioned video shows the newly engaged couple giving couple goals and needless the say, the fans loved the interaction.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan.
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins ... 10:05 AM | 9 Jun, 2022
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the rising star Merub Ali have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media ...
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Rupee rebounds from record low, rises Rs4.05 against dollar02:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan dispatches relief goods for earthquake-hit Afghanistan01:52 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
-
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022