Watch – Merub Ali welcomes Asim Azhar in the cutest way
03:27 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Source: Merub / Asim Azhar (Instagram)
Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight after her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar.

Now, an adorable video has popped up on social media where the Ghalat Fehmi crooner got the cutest welcome on his Lahore trip by the Sinf e Aahan actor.

The aforementioned video shows the newly engaged couple giving couple goals and needless the say, the fans loved the interaction.

On the work front, Merub Ali debuted in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast which includes big names such as Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi and Kubra Khan. 

