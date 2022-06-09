Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins hearts
Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins hearts
Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi and the rising star Merub Ali have been flaunting their friendship bond on social media handles.

From dropping compliments for each other to giving sister goals, this time the Sinf-e-Aahan's Khanzada sisters were recently spotted chilling together. In the video, Yumna can be seen presenting flower to Merub Ali. Both the stars were gathered for a shooting.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali have been praised for their performance in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

Netizens shocked after Hania Aamir and Merub ...

From time to time again, celebrities get dropped into controversies but Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar and Merub Ali remain in ...

Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali’s new video wins hearts
