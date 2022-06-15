Hamza Ali Abbasi sparks outrage for his ‘controversial’ Islamic views

Pakistani heartthrob and actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has sparked outrage after penning his controversial Islamic views. Spreading like wildfire, a witter trend named #shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi has started against the Alif actor.

Taking to Twitter, the Mann Mayal actor, who has never shied away from being vocal about his opinions, commented on various subjects regarding Islam. In particular, his views on the return of Hazrat Isa and Imam Mehdi have received widespread flak.

"I have talked about these matters in detail in my web series Conversing Islam available on YouTube for anyone interested. For more details you can also see @GhamidiCIL & check out Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on YouTube ", he tweeted.

I have talked about these matters in detail in my web series Conversing Islam available on YouTube for anyone interested. For more details you can also see ???????? @GhamidiCIL & check out Ghamidi Center of Islamic Learning on YouTube https://t.co/cj62EE8p1X pic.twitter.com/8L9I5O7jqh — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 14, 2022

Other topics that Hamza discussed included the permissibility of music in Islam, the reactions of Muslims to blasphemy and the age of Bibi Ayesha at the time of her wedding to Holy Prophet Muhammad.

For the unversed, the Pyare Afzal actor is of the same views as renowned scholar Javed Ghamdi, who believes Prophet Isa is dead and there will be no (Imam) Mahdi arriving in the end times.

The following belief goes against the widely established beliefs of the majority of Muslims around the world. The netizens and keyboard warriors strongly reacted to Hamza's comments. Here are some of the tweets.

How can an idiot like Hamza Abbasi call himself a religious preacher when he is actually denying the fundamental pillar of Islam by denying Qur'an and Prophet of Islamص Such people are nothing but shame. #shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/PmvwmWboLd — Syeda Fatimah Huda (@SyedaFatemahuda) June 15, 2022

That's why people say " little knowledge is a dangerous thing".#shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/UjUysJUApg — AKRAM AFRIDI ⁵⁶ (@Iambabarian56) June 14, 2022

You must first drown in shame. Every Muslim knows that Hazrat Eesa and Imam Mahdi (AS) will come before the Day of Resurrection because having belief in Doomsday is one of the fundamentals and pillars of faith. #shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/pZ9AzZkDzU — م (@ENainwa) June 14, 2022

Hamza Ali is such a downgraded liberal, he has ties with Qadyanis and he is taking all in support of Qadyanis...!! He should be Hanged Publicly۔۔????#shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/IY8qZbMLeE — بنتِ حسن (@aqsa_26h) June 15, 2022

Hamza Trying way hard to find justifications for Music and alcohol. #shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/HZem0n8uPW — Kierkegaard (@vok_bots) June 14, 2022

Dear @iamhamzaabbasi you have not strong knowledge about Islam , you should not share anything about Islam which you don't know . First you should learn more about Islam.#shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi pic.twitter.com/Us6gCmGkPx — Habibhasrat (@Habibb_U_Rahman) June 14, 2022

Wrecking on havoc online, top trends like ##shameonyouhamzaaliabbasi, #Ghamdi have been gaining momentum as more people jump onto the debate and criticize Abbasi.