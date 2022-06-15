Nimra Khan has the perfect fan moment with Neha Kakkar
Lollywood diva Nimra Khan was ecstatic as she had the perfect fan moment with Bollywood singer Nega Kakkar as the latter had the sweetest reaction to the Pakistan actor's compliments.
Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram handle, the Khoob Seerat star revealed that she had a short chat with the Dilbar singer. Needless to say, the cross-border interaction proves that art has no boundaries.
Earlier, Indian singer Neha Kakkar was spotted singing praises of Pakistani fans and music whilst thanking fans for their unconditional love at International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.
Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers ... 08:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
India singer Neha Kakkar opened up about her love for popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Pakistani music in ...
