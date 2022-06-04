Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers at IIFA Awards

India singer Neha Kakkar opened up about her love for popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Pakistani music in general, on the red carpet of the IIFA Awards on Friday.

The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer was dressed to the nines in a red off-shoulder gown. Interacting with reporters present on the red carpet, the Coca Cola Tu singer revealed,

“I love singing with him. In fact, all the singers in Pakistan are beyond everything. The talent in Pakistan is unmatched. No one can ever come near it,” said the 33 -year-old singer.

When asked if she’s aware of the fan base she has in Pakistan, Neha beamed and stated that affection and compliments know no borders. “Thank you so much, Pakistan for loving me so much. I’m aware of it, and I’m very grateful.”

Back in 2018, Neha and Atif had a successful live performance in Houston. During the concert, the Dilbar singer tried to make Atif’s female fans jealous.