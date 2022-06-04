Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers at IIFA Awards
Web Desk
08:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers at IIFA Awards
Source: Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
Share

India singer Neha Kakkar opened up about her love for popular Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and Pakistani music in general, on the red carpet of the IIFA Awards on Friday.

The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer was dressed to the nines in a red off-shoulder gown. Interacting with reporters present on the red carpet, the Coca Cola Tu singer revealed,

 “I love singing with him. In fact, all the singers in Pakistan are beyond everything. The talent in Pakistan is unmatched. No one can ever come near it,” said the 33 -year-old singer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by A L I B A I G (@alibaig39)

When asked if she’s aware of the fan base she has in Pakistan, Neha beamed and stated that affection and compliments know no borders. “Thank you so much, Pakistan for loving me so much. I’m aware of it, and I’m very grateful.”

Back in 2018, Neha and Atif had a successful live performance in Houston. During the concert, the Dilbar singer tried to make Atif’s female fans jealous.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall ... 06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022

Bollywood singing sensation Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh are the latest admirers of Pakistan's ...

More From This Category
What has Saba Qamar sought from Allah for Aamir ...
08:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Saba Qamar starrer ‘Kamli’ releases today
05:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Amar Khan fangirls over India's famous villain in ...
03:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Watch – Azaan Sami Khan gets candid about his ...
03:34 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat talks about Ms Marvel at Hollywood ...
07:06 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Alizeh Shah spotted vacationing in Doha
02:45 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What has Saba Qamar sought from Allah for Aamir Liaquat?
08:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr