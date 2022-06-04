What has Saba Qamar sought from Allah for Aamir Liaquat?
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has expressed her views on the controversy surrounding scandalous TV show host-political figure Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his failed marriages.

Nowadays, the Baaghi star is busy promoting her upcoming film Kamli and is swamped up with countless promotional events and fun-filled interviews.

In her recent appearance, Saba was asked to share her two cents about Aamir Liaquat's latest controversy. In response, the 37-year-old actress sighed coldly and said, "I pray to Allah to give patience, respect and guidance to Aamir Liaquat."

Moreover, Saba Qamar also reacted to fellow actor Faysal Quraishi’s 'ageist' remarks. Earlier, Quraishi shared a post carrying ageist comments after Saba's drama was broadcast on television.

“Bhai ager Isko 24 Saal Ki Hay drame main to Muje bi 27 Saal ka Banao,” Faysal Quraishi wrote without naming anyone. The Hindi Medium star replied, “I have great respect for Faysal as he is a brilliant actor. But what can I do Faysal, such are roles are still being offered to me,” she concluded.

On the work front, Saba has returned to the small screen with drama serial Fraud and films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli.

