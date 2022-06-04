Dr Yasmin Rashid appointed PTI Central Punjab President

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appointed former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid as the party’s Central Punjab President.

With a major reshuffle within the party, Aun Abbas Buppi was made PTI’s President of the South Punjab chapter, while the President of the North Punjab chapter will be Amir Kiyani.

Meanwhile, former energy minister Hammad Azhar was given the responsibility of general secretary.

For central Punjab, Dr. Yasmin Rashid is a perfect choice, she is a born fighter with indomitable courage & spirit... pic.twitter.com/ncqqehDE8Q — Andleeb Abbas PTI (@AndleebAbbas) June 4, 2022

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar issued a notification about the new party leadership in the country’s most populous region following the approval of chairman Imran Khan.

Shafqat Mehmood also responded to the development, saying It was honour and privilege for him to serve as President of PTI Punjab region. “It is time for change due to my surgery and convalescence. I congratulate the new President and will serve the party in whatever capacity assigned,” he wrote.