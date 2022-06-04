Manhunt after five men gang-rape pregnant woman in Jhelum
JHELUM – Police in the country’s most populous region Punjab have launched a manhunt after a pregnant woman was gang-raped by five men in Jhelum city.
Reports in local media said five armed men barged into the house of a woman in Jhelum who was reportedly expecting a baby.
The group of culprits first assaulted and then tied the victim’s husband using a rope. Following the heinous incident, the expecting mother reached the hospital herself.
As the hospital’s staff listened to the woman’s ordeal, they approached the local police. Meanwhile, the police officials said the medical examination of the pregnant woman was completed. The blood sample of the victim was also sent to Lahore for forensic examination.
Meanwhile, a search for the culprits is underway through special teams constituted on the orders of top officials. IGP Punjab also sought a report from the authorities concerned.
The recent development comes days after, a Karachi woman was gang-raped by two ticket-checkers and their in-charge on board the Bahauddin Zakariya Express last month.
