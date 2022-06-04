Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV
Share
CHANDIGARH – Indian police said they accessed a clip of the suspected killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot by unidentified assailants while travelling last Sunday.
In the surveillance camera footage, the alleged attackers were spotted at a fuel station where they remained for some time to refuel the vehicle which was reportedly used in the commission of the crime. The location of the filling station was between Haryana's Fatehabad and Sardulgarh in Punjab.
Two men, who are identified as Parvat Fauji and Jonty, can be seen getting a white Bolero car refuelled while officials called them notorious criminals from Haryana's Sonipat. Officials also hinted that the sharpshooters have possibly fled to Nepal.
CCTV में कैद Sidhu Moosewala के संदिग्ध हत्यारे || P24 News#sidhumusawala,सिद्धू मूसे वाला,CCTV में कैद सिद्धू मूसे वाला के संदिग्ध हत्यारे,#sidhumusewalamurder #punjabgov #cmofpunjab #BhagwantMann @iSidhuMooseWala— Raajesh Khatri (@KhatriRaajesh) June 4, 2022
@BhagwantMann
@PunjabPoliceInd
https://t.co/lI0HXO47E8 pic.twitter.com/KvCWUwuGA1
New CCTV footage shows how shooters were escaping after murdering Sidhu Moose Wala#SidhuMooseWalaDeath #SiddhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/uVeLsBSO8f— Aditya Paul (@AdityaPaul1999) June 3, 2022
Meanwhile, a high-level investigation is underway in the Indian capital where the special cell of Delhi police is probing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the heinous murder.
The 28-year-old Indian singer was killed on May 29 when he was travelling in Punjab's Mansa district soon after the government revoked his security cover. The noted rapper was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.
He was cremated on Tuesday at his native village where a large number of people flocked to pay tribute to the singer.
Who killed Indian Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala? 07:34 PM | 30 May, 2022
Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by rival gangsters in an attack near his ancestral ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs23,50011:19 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas10:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- Manhunt after five men gang-rape pregnant woman in Jhelum09:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Dr Yasmin Rashid appointed PTI Central Punjab President09:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- What has Saba Qamar sought from Allah for Aamir Liaquat?08:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers at IIFA Awards08:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022