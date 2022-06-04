Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs23,500
Share
ISLAMABAD – Japanese motorcycle giant Yamaha has announced an increase in its prices by up to Rs23,500 days after rival companies announced updated prices.
According to the new price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of YB 125-Z has been increased by Rs 21,000. The new price stands at Rs231,500 while it was earlier sold at Rs210,500.
The price of YB 125Z- DX has been increased by Rs 22,500. It was earlier sold at Rs 226,000 while the new price has been set at Rs248,500.
|Bikes
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Difference
|YB-125Z
|210,500
|231,500
|21,000
|YB-125Z DX
|226,000
|248,500
|22,500
|YBR-125
|232,000
|255,000
|23,000
|YBR-125G
|242,000
|265,500
|23,000
|YBR-125G Limited
|245,000
|268,500
|23,500
The price of its most selling unit YBR125 has been increased by Rs23,000 and it is now available at Rs255,000.
This is reportedly the third price hike by Yamaha this year. Earlier in April, it announced an increase of up to Rs. 10,500 while the first price hike was announced in February.
Lately, Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki Motor Company also notified a huge increase in the prices of motorbikes amid skyrocketing inflation.
Honda increases motorbike prices by up to Rs9,000 ... 07:44 PM | 31 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Atlas Honda has again increased the prices of its motorbikes by up to Rs9,000 and new prices will be ...
Despite the increasing prices, all manufacturers sold hundreds of thousands of units in current fiscal year.
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs23,50011:19 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas10:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
-
- Manhunt after five men gang-rape pregnant woman in Jhelum09:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Dr Yasmin Rashid appointed PTI Central Punjab President09:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- What has Saba Qamar sought from Allah for Aamir Liaquat?08:49 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Neha Kakkar showers praise on Pakistani singers at IIFA Awards08:28 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- Saba Qamar starrer ‘Kamli’ releases today05:48 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022