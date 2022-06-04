Yamaha increases motorbike prices by up to Rs23,500

ISLAMABAD – Japanese motorcycle giant Yamaha has announced an increase in its prices by up to Rs23,500 days after rival companies announced updated prices.

According to the new price list issued by the automobile giant, the price of YB 125-Z has been increased by Rs 21,000. The new price stands at Rs231,500 while it was earlier sold at Rs210,500.

The price of YB 125Z- DX has been increased by Rs 22,500. It was earlier sold at Rs 226,000 while the new price has been set at Rs248,500.

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Difference YB-125Z 210,500 231,500 21,000 YB-125Z DX 226,000 248,500 22,500 YBR-125 232,000 255,000 23,000 YBR-125G 242,000 265,500 23,000 YBR-125G Limited 245,000 268,500 23,500

The price of its most selling unit YBR125 has been increased by Rs23,000 and it is now available at Rs255,000.

This is reportedly the third price hike by Yamaha this year. Earlier in April, it announced an increase of up to Rs. 10,500 while the first price hike was announced in February.

Lately, Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki Motor Company also notified a huge increase in the prices of motorbikes amid skyrocketing inflation.

Despite the increasing prices, all manufacturers sold hundreds of thousands of units in current fiscal year.