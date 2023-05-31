Search

Ahad Raza Mir hints at upcoming project

Maheen Khawaja 07:11 PM | 31 May, 2023
Ahad Raza Mir hints at upcoming project
Source: Ahad Mir (Instagram)

Ahad Raza Mir is a highly acclaimed Pakistani actor who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Known for his extraordinary talent and charming persona, Ahad has won the hearts of millions of fans both in Pakistan and internationally.

One of his prominent international ventures includes his participation in the theatre production of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Ahad portrayed the iconic character of Hamlet in the play, which was staged in Calgary, Canada, where he garnered critical acclaim for his powerful performance.

Moreover, Ahad Raza Mir ventured into the Canadian television industry with his role in the hit drama series "A Dangerous Fortune." This marked his debut in the North American television scene, showcasing his versatility as an actor and expanding his global reach.

Recently, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor dropped hints about an exciting upcoming project. While remaining tight-lipped about the details, Ahad has teased his fans with a cryptic message in his latest Instagram post with the caption "World On Fire ????"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir)

Speculations and anticipation have been building among his followers, who eagerly await the official announcement.

On the work front, he was last seen in Hum Tum and Ye Dil Mera

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

