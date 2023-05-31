Ahad Raza Mir hints at upcoming project

Ahad Raza Mir is a highly acclaimed Pakistani actor who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. Known for his extraordinary talent and charming persona, Ahad has won the hearts of millions of fans both in Pakistan and internationally.
One of his prominent international ventures includes his participation in the theatre production of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." Ahad portrayed the iconic character of Hamlet in the play, which was staged in Calgary, Canada, where he garnered critical acclaim for his powerful performance.
Moreover, Ahad Raza Mir ventured into the Canadian television industry with his role in the hit drama series "A Dangerous Fortune." This marked his debut in the North American television scene, showcasing his versatility as an actor and expanding his global reach.
Recently, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actor dropped hints about an exciting upcoming project. While remaining tight-lipped about the details, Ahad has teased his fans with a cryptic message in his latest Instagram post with the caption "World On Fire ????"
Speculations and anticipation have been building among his followers, who eagerly await the official announcement.
On the work front, he was last seen in Hum Tum and Ye Dil Mera.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which is facing blows in the open market, remained stable against the US dollar, in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
The local currency moved slightly upward during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market. Before noon, PKR was hovering around 285.22, with a slight increase of Rs0.13.
As the situation remained under control in the interbank market, the rupee hits a fresh record low in the open market and was selling at 315 per dollar.
In a recent development, the IMF mission chief shared positive news, confirming that talks are underway with Pakistani authorities. The resumption of the IMF programme remains important for the crisis-hit country.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,300 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Karachi
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Quetta
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Attock
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Multan
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,300
|PKR 2,485
