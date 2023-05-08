Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir attend wedding in rare public appearance amid divorce rumours

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have apparently parted ways but the duo continue to make headlines and this time, the two spotted at a wedding event.

Pictures doing rounds on the internet show the former couple, who refrained from being in one frame, mingled with other guests at the star studded event.

The wedding reception of Hamid Hussain, a revered celebrity manager, saw many guests including Ayesha Omar, Amar Khan, Nadeem Baig and Ali Ansari but Alif star and her former husband remained under spot light.

Pictures show the Hum Tum star in attendance with his family while Sajal Aly attended the event with her siblings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Pakistan (@instantpakistan)

Sajal and Ahad never confirmed their separation; however it’s obvious as many of their acquaintances have commented on the matter.

Fans, on the other hand, did not stop expressing their disappointment ever since speculation surface around the marriage.