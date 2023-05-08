Gold price up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued upward trend in the domestic market on Monday as Pakistan rupee lost ground against US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,400 to close at Rs226,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs194,530, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $5 to settle at $2,022 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver surged to fresh high after they increased by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.