Gold price up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

06:18 PM | 8 May, 2023
Gold price up by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold continued upward trend in the domestic market on Monday as Pakistan rupee lost ground against US dollar in the interbank market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,400 to close at Rs226,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs194,530, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $5 to settle at $2,022 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver surged to fresh high after they increased by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.

Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.

Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.

As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 8, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Rate In Pakistan 8 May 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Karachi PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Islamabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Peshawar PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Quetta PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sialkot PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Attock PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujranwala PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Jehlum PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Multan PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Bahawalpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Gujrat PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nawabshah PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Chakwal PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Hyderabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Nowshehra PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Sargodha PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Faisalabad PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Mirpur PKR 225,000 PKR 2,740
Daily Pakistan offers updated gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.

