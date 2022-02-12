Dania Shah allows Aamir Liaquat Hussain for fourth marriage (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, an 18-year-old girl from South Punjab.

Be it Twitter or Instagram, social media users can't help but talk about the marriage of Hussain, just a day after his estranged wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced divorce with him.

The newly-wed couple is also sharing PDA-filled videos and photos fuelling the intense online debate about the unexpected union.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Aamir Liaquat and Dania Shah recently appeared in a morning show where they got candid about the relationship. However, Dania’s unexpected reply to a question has again left netizens in frenzy.

In a video circulating on social media, the newly-wed bride told the hosts that she had allowed his husband to marry for the fourth time.

“I have no right to stop him from another marriage,” the open-minded shah added.

“If I give him love, he will stay with me. If I don't, he will marry to someone else.” Dania Shah concluded.