Dania Shah allows Aamir Liaquat Hussain for fourth marriage (VIDEO)
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, an 18-year-old girl from South Punjab.
Be it Twitter or Instagram, social media users can't help but talk about the marriage of Hussain, just a day after his estranged wife Syeda Tuba Anwar announced divorce with him.
The newly-wed couple is also sharing PDA-filled videos and photos fuelling the intense online debate about the unexpected union.
Aamir Liaquat and Dania Shah recently appeared in a morning show where they got candid about the relationship. However, Dania’s unexpected reply to a question has again left netizens in frenzy.
In a video circulating on social media, the newly-wed bride told the hosts that she had allowed his husband to marry for the fourth time.
“I have no right to stop him from another marriage,” the open-minded shah added.
“If I give him love, he will stay with me. If I don't, he will marry to someone else.” Dania Shah concluded.
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua reacts to ... 10:17 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat has once again made headlines after he announced his third ...
