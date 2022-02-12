Sonia Mishal looks stunning on her Nikkah ceremony

Lollywood diva Sonia Mishal recently tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and her beautiful portraits of the fairytale daytime wedding are storming the internet.

The bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful silver outfit. Wearing stunning jewellery, the Neeli Zinda Hai star smilingly poses for the camera.

Joined by close friends and family, the blushing bride left the fans mesmerized with her gorgeous looks and romantic videos with her groom.

On the work front, Sonia has been highly lauded for her performance in the drama serial Sinf e Aahan co-starring Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yumna Zaidi and many more.