Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony

Jalan star Areeba Habib is all set to tie the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh and her dreamy Mayon pictures are storming the internet.

The bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow outfit. Wearing flower jewellery, the Koi Chand Rakh star smilingly poses for the camera.

Joined by close friends and family on her rooftop, the bride-to-be left the fans mesmerized with her gorgeous looks and happy dancing video.

Kickstarting the wedding festivities, the intimate celebration was attended by close friends and family including Zubab Rana, Zhalay Sarhadi, Sana Fakhar and many more.

On the work front, Areeba is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.