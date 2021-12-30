Areeba Habib looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony
Share
Jalan star Areeba Habib is all set to tie the knot with Saadain Imran Sheikh and her dreamy Mayon pictures are storming the internet.
The bride can be seen beaming with happiness in a beautiful yellow outfit. Wearing flower jewellery, the Koi Chand Rakh star smilingly poses for the camera.
Joined by close friends and family on her rooftop, the bride-to-be left the fans mesmerized with her gorgeous looks and happy dancing video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Kickstarting the wedding festivities, the intimate celebration was attended by close friends and family including Zubab Rana, Zhalay Sarhadi, Sana Fakhar and many more.
On the work front, Areeba is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.
Areeba Habib's dance rehearsal video goes viral 03:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity due to her ...
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Egypt digitally ‘unwraps’ 3,500-year-old mummy of Pharaoh ...04:15 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
-
- U19 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 22 runs to qualify for the ...03:25 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Urvashi Rautela takes off her top while dancing in front of camera02:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s Best Music Moments in 202107:50 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021