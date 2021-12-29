Areeba Habib's dance rehearsal video goes viral

Web Desk
03:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Areeba Habib's dance rehearsal video goes viral
Share

Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and immecable acting skills.

The Jalan star is now all set to tie the knot and her wedding preparation have kickstarted with fun-filled dance rehearsals.

In the aforementioned video, the happy bride can be spotted grooving and dancing with her celebrity friends including Kiran Imran, Nimra Khan and Sana Fakhar.

Dropping some killer dance moves, Areeba's wedding is definitely going to be a celebration to remember as the dazzling bride-to-be, her girl squad and killer dance moves are promising an entertaining celebration.

Back in August, she officially got engaged to Saadain at a dreamy flowery Baat Paki with an intimate winsome celebration vibe.

On the work front, Areeba Habib's is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.

Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding card 05:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistani actress-model Areeba Habib is set to tie the knot with his fiancé, Saadain, on January ...

More From This Category
Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her ...
06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Mehwish Hayat gives the perfect musical reminder ...
05:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik leave fans amused ...
04:25 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Aima Baig loses calm at a concert after crowd ...
03:40 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
‘We will fight back’: Naseeruddin Shah warns ...
02:18 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
Turkish President Erdogan listed among ‘most ...
12:22 PM | 29 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan sets the dance floor on fire at her friend's wedding
06:41 PM | 29 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr