Areeba Habib's dance rehearsal video goes viral
Lollywood diva Areeba Habib has created a niche for herself in the entertainment and fashion vicinity due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and immecable acting skills.
The Jalan star is now all set to tie the knot and her wedding preparation have kickstarted with fun-filled dance rehearsals.
In the aforementioned video, the happy bride can be spotted grooving and dancing with her celebrity friends including Kiran Imran, Nimra Khan and Sana Fakhar.
Dropping some killer dance moves, Areeba's wedding is definitely going to be a celebration to remember as the dazzling bride-to-be, her girl squad and killer dance moves are promising an entertaining celebration.
Back in August, she officially got engaged to Saadain at a dreamy flowery Baat Paki with an intimate winsome celebration vibe.
On the work front, Areeba Habib's is gearing up for her comeback on the small screen alongside Osama Tahir, Saboor Aly, and Syed Shafaat Ali.
Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding card 05:05 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani actress-model Areeba Habib is set to tie the knot with his fiancé, Saadain, on January ...
