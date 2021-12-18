Areeba Habib shares a glimpse of her wedding card
LAHORE – Pakistani actress-model Areeba Habib is set to tie the knot with his fiancé, Saadain, on January 2, 2022.
Turning to her Instagram handle, the 28-year-old star shared a glimpse of her impressive wedding invitation card box.
She captioned the post with a classic prayer, “Bismillah Hir Rahman Nir Rahim [In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful].
It is one of the most important phrases in Islam and is used by Muslims mostly before starting "good deeds" as well as most daily actions.
View this post on Instagram
The Jalan star’s wedding invitation package includes a scented candle, a box of sweets and a framed wedding invite.
Back in August, She officially got engaged to Saadain at a dreamy flowery Baat Paki with intimate winsome celebration vibe.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CSFpej3oODd/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6453698a-49eb-432c-bb68-9907341462f1
Turning to her Instagrma handle, she had shared a glimpse of her engagement ceremony and captioned it, “Alhamdulillah. #baatpakki” followed by a heart and ring emoticons.
-
-
-
-
