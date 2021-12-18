Father of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan dies in Karachi bank blast

KARACHI – At least 14 people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a blast that took place at Paracha Chowk in the city's Shershah area on Saturday.

PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father is among those who have died in the powerful explosion, PTI-Karachi president MPA Khurram Sher Zaman announced.

Police said that explosion took place in a nullah located underneath a building of the private bank, which had been issued a notice to vacate the premises so the drain could be cleaned up.

In the explosion, a nearby petrol pump and vehicles were damaged as can be watched in a video circulating on social media. The official suspected that the accumulation of gases in the underground nullah caused the explosion.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad has reached to examine the site of the explosion to determine the exact nature of the blast.

Earlier, officials reached the incident place and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

A rescue operation is underway to recover any person trapped under the rubble of the damaged building.

When the rescue operation was underway, another explosion occurred at the same place. However, no casualty was reported in the second blast.