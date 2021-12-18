FM Qureshi, Turkmen counterpart discuss bilateral relations on sidelines of OIC moot

05:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional situation.

Qureshi thanked his Turkmen counterpart Rasit Meredow for visiting Pakistan to attend extraordinary session of the OIC Foreign Minister Council, scheduled to take place in Pakistan tomorrow (Sunday).

FM Qureshi emphasized on undertaking joint efforts to promote bilateral trade and connections. He said Pakistan will be happy in helping Turkmenistan to promote its trade relations with the Middle East and Africa through Gwadar and Karachi ports.

Calling for immediate measures to avert the looming humanitarian crisis in Pakistan, he said any slackness in this regard will have adverse consequences for the world.

Turkmen Foreign Minister thanked Shah Mahmood Qureshi for extending warm and sincere reception.

