Terrorists won't be allowed to sabotage peace efforts, says Gen Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that terrorists won’t be allowed to sabotage the peace efforts.
The COAS expressed the remarks during his visit to Corps headquarters in Quetta on Tuesday. On his arrival, he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.
The army chief was visiting the province a day after two terrorist attacks occurred in Balochistan’s Quetta and Turbat districts, martyring five FC troops.
During the visit, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, operational preparedness and border management including fencing along the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.
He was briefed about the socioeconomic initiatives taken by the army in support of the government of Balochistan and the efforts made to build the capacity of LEAs to ensure peace and stability.
General Bajwa said the Pakistan Army would make all efforts for enduring peace and a sustainable socioeconomic development of the province.
The COAS lauded officers and men for their dedicated efforts, continued vigilance and high morale.
PM Imran vows to continue fight against terrorism ... 05:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Turbat and Quetta in which ...
- Pakistan allows US to use airspace against Taliban: Chinese newspaper01:41 AM | 2 Jun, 2021
- PCB issues tentative schedule for remaining matches of PSL611:03 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- KP Assembly adopts resolution to declare Friday as weekly off09:55 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Terrorists won't be allowed to sabotage peace efforts, says Gen Bajwa09:37 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- WHO approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use against ...08:26 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Shaan Shahid speaks his heart out about 'most special gift' of ...06:14 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Saba Qamar shares a beautiful memory of late Irrfan Khan05:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Dubai residents can get Pakistani mangoes delivered in a Lamborghini03:09 PM | 1 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021