OIC summit: Afghan acting FM hails Pakistan’s ‘unprecedented’ contribution for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday arrived in Islamabad to attend the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan.

Speaking at the arrival, the Afghan minister commended Pakistan’s contribution to the peace and development of Afghanistan.

Muttaqi termed Pakistan’s contribution as ‘unprecedented’ saying he was grateful to Pakistan, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan for hosting such an important moot to discuss and find a solution to sparking a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The minister said Pakistan always stood by the people of Afghanistan and would continue to do so in the future as well. He hoped that the moot would have a positive outcome to resolve Afghanistan’s economic issues.

Acting FM of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Islamabad to participate in 17th Extraordinary Session of the @OIC_OCI Council of Foreign Ministers.

On arrival MoS @Ali_MuhammadPTI and Pakistan Amb. @ambmansoorkhan received the Afghan FM.#APPNews#OIC4Afg #OICInPakistan pic.twitter.com/hJ4haNz1CI — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) December 18, 2021

Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan received Muttaqi along with the Afghan delegation at the airport. Warmly welcoming the Afghan delegation, the ruling party minister said that Islamabad has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue its support in the future.

Khan said he welcomed the interim Afghan FM on behalf of the prime minister, government and people of Pakistan.

OIC extraordinary session is being convened at the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pakistan welcomed the call and offered to host the Session. The meeting is being convened in the backdrop of the aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

#OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg : Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs @Ali_MuhammadPTI talks to media after receiving Foreign Minister of #Afghan Interim Government Amir Khan Muttaqi pic.twitter.com/sUF9DmdhBp — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 18, 2021

Besides the Foreign Ministers from the OIC Member States and Observers, participants would also include special invitees from the UN, International Financial Institutions, and some non-member states including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU.

The extraordinary session reflects Islamabad’s abiding consistent efforts to promote peace and stability in the war-ravaged country and the continued well-being of the Afghan people.

OIC meeting would provide an opportunity to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.

Meanwhile, more than 150 delegates from 54 countries have arrived in Pakistan to attend the special OIC session of Foreign Ministers. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak at the session.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministers of Malaysia, Bosnia, and many other countries reached the federal capital.