Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan beats Indian opponent in World Under-21 Snooker Championship

RIYADH – Pakistani player slammed Indian cueist in the ongoing World Under 21 Snooker Championship being held in Saudi Arabia.
Young cueist Ahsan Ramzan outclassed archrival opponent Shanm Alwin by 3-0 on Thursday. Pakistan’s snooker prodigy won the game with scores of 17-82, 18-82 and 0-125.
He managed to win two out of three group matches. First, he beat Egyptian player but was defeated by Iran’s Tirdad Azadipur in the second match.
IBSF World U-21 Snooker (Day 2)
Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 3-0 ???????? Abdallah Gamal
Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 0-3 ???????? Tirdad Azadipour
Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 3-0 ???????? Sham Alwin
Hamza Ilyas ???????? 2-3 ???????? Fabian Haken
Hamza and Ahsan end group matches with 2 wins & 1 loss. Both qualify for the knockout phase.— Home of ???????? Olympic Sports (@Pak_Sports2024) July 13, 2023
Earlier this year, the 17-year-old bagged the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Iran by 5-2 in the final. He displayed top skills at IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022 where he orchestrated an surprising comeback in the final.
The young player is only the third snooker player from South Asian nation to bag the international amateur world title. In his glittering past, he already won national U17, U18 and U19 titles, and ended up as runner-up in the U21 championship.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
