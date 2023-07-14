Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan beats Indian opponent in World Under-21 Snooker Championship

RIYADH – Pakistani player slammed Indian cueist in the ongoing World Under 21 Snooker Championship being held in Saudi Arabia.

Young cueist Ahsan Ramzan outclassed archrival opponent Shanm Alwin by 3-0 on Thursday. Pakistan’s snooker prodigy won the game with scores of 17-82, 18-82 and 0-125.

He managed to win two out of three group matches. First, he beat Egyptian player but was defeated by Iran’s Tirdad Azadipur in the second match.

IBSF World U-21 Snooker (Day 2) Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 3-0 ???????? Abdallah Gamal Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 0-3 ???????? Tirdad Azadipour Ahsan Ramzan ???????? 3-0 ???????? Sham Alwin Hamza Ilyas ???????? 2-3 ???????? Fabian Haken Hamza and Ahsan end group matches with 2 wins & 1 loss. Both qualify for the knockout phase. — Home of ???????? Olympic Sports (@Pak_Sports2024) July 13, 2023

Earlier this year, the 17-year-old bagged the Asian Under-21 Snooker Championship in Iran by 5-2 in the final. He displayed top skills at IBSF Snooker World Championship 2022 where he orchestrated an surprising comeback in the final.

The young player is only the third snooker player from South Asian nation to bag the international amateur world title. In his glittering past, he already won national U17, U18 and U19 titles, and ended up as runner-up in the U21 championship.