USD to PKR: Dollar again begins upward drive against rupee in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee faced blows against the US dollar, moving down during the early hours of intra-day trading.

On Friday, the local currency remained under pressure and moved down by Rs0.52; it was being quoted at 276.98 at around 10 am.

Earlier this week, PKR registered gain against US dollar, moving up 0.37 percent to settle at 276.46 in the inter-bank market.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves improved after IMF released much-awaited bailout funds, and friendly nations make deposits billions in financial support. IMF deposited $1.2 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed, giving another much-needed boost to the economy reeling from dollar shortage and runaway inflation.