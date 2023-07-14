Search

Hania Aamir sweats it out with fun boxing session in new viral video

Web Desk 11:36 AM | 14 Jul, 2023
Hania Aamir sweats it out with fun boxing session in new viral video

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is known for being an absolute sweetheart who is adored by the millions but this time the Dil Ruba star has created an uproar on the internet.

The actor sweats it out by indulging in a fun boxing session with her coach. Hania has always loved to mix things up at the fitness center to stay in shape. She apparently loves doing yoga, boxing, weight training, and cardio, to stay healthy.

In the new clip, the Sang-e-Mah star picked boxing to train and sweat out all the calories but she looked tired while his trainer tried to spice up things up.

Death but make it fun, she captioned the post, as the clip shows her dressed in black attire, throwing punches at her coach, and he tries to block them.

Her recent video was an instant hit online as thousand flocked to the comment section to pour in love on the 26-year-old.

She appeared in many famous projects including Titli, Visaal, Mujhe Jeenay Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, and Sang-e-Mah.

Hania Aamir's new workout video shows she's a gym queen

