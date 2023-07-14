Rains forecast for Lahore, Karachi as another monsoon spell sets in

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast significant rains for parts of the country including the provincial capital Lahore during the next couple of days.

In the fresh weather alert, Met Office says monsoon incursions from the Bay of Bengal penetrated parts of Pakistan, and rains along with thunderstorms will batter several regions until July 17.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Furthermore, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also warned of urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore following heavy rainfall. Sherry said strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall may cause damage to dilapidated infrastructure, and precaution is needed.

She urged concerned departments to remain alert, especially in Sindh as continuous rains in Karachi and the other regions are expected from July 21 and 22 under a new series of monsoon.

The current rainy spell was second monsoon spell of this year as the last spell caused heavy rains in Lahore, other regions, and scores of people died in rain-related incidents.