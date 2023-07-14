Suzuki bikes latest price in Pakistan July update

Suzuki offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, with GS 150 and GD 110 being the most popular models. Despite the huge competition, Suzuki bikes can be seen rolling around in every corner of Pakistan.

Variety remains on top of the company's priority as offers various bikes, from daily commuters to touring bikes which attract people from all groups, beginning from youth to mature persons.

Suzuki offers quality two-wheelers at different prices, competing with Honda and Yamaha while the company provides excellent after-sales services.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, all manufacturers jacked up prices, while Suzuki leads the race as it increased prices of all units including the Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Suzuki bikes latest prices in Pakistan