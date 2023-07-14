Women ‘raped at gunpoint’ in Islamabad’s hiking trail

ISLAMABAD – In another disgraceful incident in the country’s federal capital, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman near hiking trail in Islamabad's Margalla Hills.

The victim approached Islamabad Capital Territory and registered a complaint after allegedly being raped by man named Noman. The resident of Sheikhupura told cops that she was lured to capital with the promise of a job.

She mentioned paying Rs80,000 to the man to find her a good job and added that she was supposed to have a meeting at her office in the coming days.

The complaint further mentioned that the accused tricked the woman to visit hiking trail-3 in the Margalla Hills where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. The victim also requested a medical examination to prove the sexual assault.

The man further warned her to shoot the woman if she shared the incident with anyone. After sexually assaulting the victim, he dropped her back at a bus stop in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Kohsar Police station and the capital force has started a probe.