A Square holds digital training on ‘Mastering the Art of Acing Board Exams’ 

A Square Holds Digital Training On Mastering The Art Of Acing Board Exams

LAHORE—A Square organized a highly impactful digital workshop, “Mastering the Art of Acing Board Exams,” to equip students with the skills and strategies necessary for excelling in their board exams. The workshop consisted of three sessions, each focusing on a different aspect of exam preparation.

The first session, led by Mr. Nasir Yousaf, emphasized the importance of soft skills, particularly mental and emotional preparedness. Through mindfulness, participants learned techniques to overcome exam-related fears, remain motivated, and improve concentration. The session also included practical exercises to boost self-confidence and an interactive Q&A segment to address individual concerns.

Ms. Ume Kalsoom’s second session focused on the complex skills required for exam success. These included organizing study materials, creating effective study plans, and practising with past papers to understand exam formats. Participants were also taught time management techniques, strategies for prioritizing questions, and methods for effective review. Practical demonstrations offered valuable insights into structuring notes and presenting answers clearly during exams, making this session particularly engaging and informative.

In the final session, Ms. Asma Jamshaid addressed paper presentation and understanding exam patterns. She discussed the significance of neat handwriting, structuring answers for maximum clarity, and using diagrams to illustrate concepts. Participants examined past papers to identify trends and frequently asked questions, gaining a deeper understanding of how to approach different sections of an exam paper.

The workshop concluded with e-certificates awarded to all participants, recognizing their dedication to improving their exam skills. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees highlighted the workshop’s success in providing actionable insights and boosting their confidence for upcoming exams.

