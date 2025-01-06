Three brothers shot dead inside Faisalabad police station

FAISALABAD – Three brothers were killed by rival group in lockup of a police station in Faisalabad city of Pakistan.

Reports said the armed individuals entered into the Saddar police station and opened fire on the detainees, causing the death of three real brothers and injuring their cousin.

The police stated that the detained suspects were arrested in connection with a case involving the murder of three individuals.

The City Police Officer (CPO) of Faisalabad, Kamran Adil, took notice of the incident and ordered action against those responsible for security lapses at the police station.

The police have arrested four suspects for shooting, and weapons have been recovered from them. Efforts are underway to locate the other accomplices involved in the attack.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police confirmed that Punjab IG, Dr. Usman Anwar, has taken notice of the incident and has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The committee will be headed by DIG Special Branch, Faisal Ali Raja, with AIG Operations Punjab Zahid Nawaz Marwat and AIG Complaints Ihsan Ullah Chauhan also part of the inquiry committee.

The spokesperson said the inquiry committee will determine the responsible parties for the attack on the Saddar police station and any negligence in its security.