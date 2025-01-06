Karachi intermediate board reduces paper rechecking fees

KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi, has reduced the fee by 50 percent for scrutiny of papers or rechecking.

The board said students previously had to pay a fee of Rs1,000 per subject for scrutiny. However, the scrutiny fee has now been reduced by 50%, making it Rs500 per subject.

The announcement further states that scrutiny forms will be received until February 3, 2025. Students can download the scrutiny forms and fee vouchers from the Board’s website. For students’ convenience, special counters have been set up in the Board office.

It added that students will submit their scrutiny forms and fees at these special counters.

It is recalled that both students and parents, as well as political parties, have expressed concerns about the results of the 11th-grade exams under the Karachi Intermediate Board.

In response to these concerns, the Chairman of the Board announced the formation of an inquiry committee.