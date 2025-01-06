Gold prices decline by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered losses in domestic market of Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs600 to reach Rs235,768.

The bullion rates also recorded dip in international market as per ounce price declined by $7 dollars to settle at $2,632.

On January 4, gold also witnessed downward trend in domestic market of Pakistan. Per tola gold price plunged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gram closed at Rs236,368 after witnessing a decline of Rs1,029 in local market.