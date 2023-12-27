Search

Gold registers further gains in Pakistan 

03:00 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
03:00 PM | 27 Dec, 2023 
ISLAMABAD – Gold continued its gaining streak in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,000 to settle at Rs220,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs857 to reach Rs189,129.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal increased by $13 to close at $2.065 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.

In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.

In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.

In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.

