Pakistan successfully test-fires Fateh2 missile

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.
The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.
Pakistani rupee continued its winning streak against US dollar in interbank amid positive economic cues.
In the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency registered marginal gain against the greenback, moving up by Rs0.25 to Rs282.13.
In last trading session, the rupee registered settled at 282.37 against the US dollar.
In open market, the rupee followed the trend of interbank, climbing to 282 against high flying USD.
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid positive trajectory in international rates.
On Wednesday, per tola price of 24-karat gold increased in Pakistan’s domestic market by Rs200, reaching Rs219,600 per tola.
The price of 10-gram gold (24-karat) reached Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $11.76 to settle at $2,064 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,600
|PKR 2,560
