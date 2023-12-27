Search

Pakistan

Pakistan successfully test-fires Fateh2 missile

03:14 PM | 27 Dec, 2023
Pakistan successfully test-fires Fateh2 missile
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Wednesday conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

