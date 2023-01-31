OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs59.6 per kg

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has raised the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rates by whooping Rs59.60 per kilgramme, just few days after the government jacked up prices of petroleum products.

With the hike, the new price of petroleum gas soared to Rs263.95 per kilogram. The domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost Rs3,114.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs35 per litre in wake of the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar. He also announced that the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been increased by Rs18.

After the recent surge, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs249.80 per litre. The price of the diesel has been jacked up to Rs262.80, Dar announced.

Meanwhile, the price of kerosene oil has been increased to Rs189.93 per litre after the surge of Rs18 while the light-speed diesel saw as much increase with the new price soaring to Rs187 per litre.