Gold prices moves down after hitting record high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded a decline in domestic market of Pakistan on Wednesday after they reached all-time high.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold rate decreased by Rs1,600 to reach Rs301,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs1,372, with new rate settling at Rs258,487.

The yellow commodity also witnessed losses in international market where per ounce rate moved down by $16 to close at $2,888.

Meanwhile, the silver prices in Pakistan remained unchanged as per tola price stood at Rs3,373 while 10-gram was traded at Rs2,891.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs100 with new prices settling at Rs303,100. Similarly, the rates of the precious commodity moved up Rs86 to reach historic high of Rs259,859.

The whooping surge in prices of the yellow metal in 2025 has been led by tariff threats by US President Donald Trump.

Amid uncertainty, investors and consumers are shifting their wealth from stocks and other risky assets to gold, which is dubbed as safer havens.

Last month, China announced tariffs ranging from 10 to 15 percent on select goods from the US, starting from Feb 10, in a tit-for-tat move, indicating intensifying escalation between the two countries.