60 percent increase in Water Bills likely in Lahore

LAHORE – Water bills for Lahoe domestic consumers may see an increase of up to 60 percent if the proposal of the Punjab Housing Department is implemented to generate additional taxes.

Punjab Housing Department proposed a massive increase in the monthly water tariff for consumers in Lahore and has submitted recommendations to the provincial government for approval.

According to the notification, the proposed charges are as follows:

House Size (Marla) Current Tariff Proposed Tariff 3 to 5 Rs375 Rs718 5 to 7 Rs564 Rs938 7 to 10 - Rs1,383 10 to 15 - Rs1,603 15 to 20 - Rs2,183

Resource Mobilization Committee has endorsed these recommendations for government consideration. The final decision will be made after meetings of Punjab government.