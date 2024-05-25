60 percent increase in Water Bills likely in Lahore

LAHORE – Water bills for Lahoe domestic consumers may see an increase of up to 60 percent if the proposal of the Punjab Housing Department is implemented to generate additional taxes.
Punjab Housing Department proposed a massive increase in the monthly water tariff for consumers in Lahore and has submitted recommendations to the provincial government for approval.
According to the notification, the proposed charges are as follows:
|House Size (Marla)
|Current Tariff
|Proposed Tariff
|3 to 5
|Rs375
|Rs718
|5 to 7
|Rs564
|Rs938
|7 to 10
|-
|Rs1,383
|10 to 15
|-
|Rs1,603
|15 to 20
|-
|Rs2,183
Resource Mobilization Committee has endorsed these recommendations for government consideration. The final decision will be made after meetings of Punjab government.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
